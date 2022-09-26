CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say stole credit cards from vehicles before using them for “high-dollar purchases” at several stores.

According to the Chesterfield County Police Department, a man broke into several cars on the 1100 block of Huguenot Springs Road and stole credit cards. He then allegedly used those cards to make “high-dollar purchases” at Walmart and Home Depot.

The man was captured on security cameras wearing a dark-colored hoodie and pants, white shoes, an orange trucker cap and a mask. Anyone who believes they may have seen the man pictured or has information related to these incidents is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.