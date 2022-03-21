CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for public support in finding two wanted fugitives.

50-year-old Julio Caesar Dieppa is wanted for aggravated malicious wounding. Dieppa is a Hispanic male with brown eyes and black hair.

36-year-old Shawn Michael Treadwell is wanted for grand larceny. Treadwell is a 6-foot tall white male, weighing 190 lbs. and has hazel eyes and black hair.

Crime Solvers is asking for anyone with information on the location of Coles or Long to call 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.