CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for information from the public in relation to a 27-year-old murder case.

According to police, around 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, Feb. 26, 1995, officers responded to 4301 Courthouse Road for a report of an unresponsive man lying in the roadway near Rockwood Park.

When they got there, they found 41-year-old Manuel Antonio Jimenez, who had been shot. Jimenez was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.