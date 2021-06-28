Chesterfield police looking for info on two fugitives

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating two fugitives.

Justin Craig Westmoreland, 48, is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall weighing 160 pounds and has green eyes and brown hair. Westmoreland is wanted for rape.

Guyan Neil Griffiths, 42, is a black male, 6 feet 1 inch tall and weighs 150 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He’s wanted on charges of distribution of drugs, manufacture, sale and possession of a controlled substance.

If you have any information on these wanted fugitives, or other wanted suspects, contact Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app. Your tip will remain anonymous, and you could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.