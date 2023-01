CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for help finding a wanted fugitive.

According to police, 38-year-old Franchenet Sheree Eldridge is wanted for larceny. Eldridge is a 5’4″ Black woman who weighs around 165 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.

Anyone with information related to Eldridge’s whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.