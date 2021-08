RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are asking for the public’s help in bringing in a larceny suspect.

Solomon Walker is being sought by police for theft of items from a Publix store on Huguenot Road.

If you have any information about the location of Walker, contact Chesterfield County Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app to submit tips anonymously.