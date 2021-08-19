Chesterfield police looking for man who sold stolen tools at pawnshop

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man who sold stolen tools to a pawnshop with a stolen ID.

Police said the incident occurred on Monday, Aug. 9. Police did not say which store this happened at.

The suspect is described as a man around 30 with a goatee. He was wearing a Deadpool t-shirt and a lanyard with a single key attached to it. He arrived in a dark-colored vehicle driven by an older woman.

Here are photos of the suspect and vehicle:

(Photos: Chesterfield County Police Department)

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.