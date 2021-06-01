Chesterfield police looking for man who used stolen credit card

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a man who was caught using a stolen credit card.

The department said a woman shopping at the Kroger on 3201 Rittenhouse Drive discovered her wallet missing when she reached the register. She then began getting alerts that her credit card was being used at the Walmart at 12200 Chattanooga Plaza.

Police got surveillance footage of the suspect. He was wearing a baseball cap, light-colored button-down short sleeve shirt, shorts and dark running shoes while using the stolen credit card.

Anyone who can identify this suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at (804)748-0660 or online here.