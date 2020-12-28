Chesterfield police looking for man with hand tattoo who used stolen credit cards

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was caught on video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at Hancock Village.

CPD said the suspect was seen arriving and leaving the Walmart in a light colored four door sedan, and an image of tattoo on his left hand was captured on a security camera.

The police have released these images of the man:

The Chesterfield Police Department said this image of the suspect was captured on one of the store’s security cameras.

Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.