Chesterfield police looking for man with hand tattoo who used stolen credit cards

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for the public’s help finding a man who was caught on video using stolen credit cards at the Walmart at Hancock Village.
CPD said the suspect was seen arriving and leaving the Walmart in a light colored four door sedan, and an image of tattoo on his left hand was captured on a security camera.
The police have released these images of the man:
Anyone with information about this suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.
