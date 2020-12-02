Chesterfield Police looking for purse thief

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.

Police said the vehicle was parked ACAC Fitness off Robious road when the suspect broke the window and stole a purse. A stolen debit card was later used at a Walmart in Petersburg.

Here is security footage of the suspect who used the stolen card:

Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

