Chesterfield Police looking for purse thief

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department said they are looking for a suspect who broke into a vehicle and stole a purse.
Police said the vehicle was parked ACAC Fitness off Robious road when the suspect broke the window and stole a purse. A stolen debit card was later used at a Walmart in Petersburg.
Here is security footage of the suspect who used the stolen card:
Anyone with information on the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.
