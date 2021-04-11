Chesterfield police looking for robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for the public’s help in finding a suspect who robbed a Family Dollar store on Iron Bridge Road on Sunday morning.

The incident occurred at 8:57 a.m., and there were no injuries.

The male suspect entered the store, brandished a firearm and demanded money from the store’s clerk. The suspect fled after being given cash.

Police describe the suspect as a black male, 5 feet, 7 inches tall and weighing around 160 pounds. He was wearing a mask, baseball cap and dark clothing.

If anyone has any information about this incident, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or the Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.