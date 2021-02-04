Chesterfield police looking for robbery suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Authorities in Chesterfield are looking for assistance from the public in locating a robbery suspect.

Police have warrants for the arrest of Micah A. Daniels, 19, of the 13700 block of Steeple Chase terrace in Chesterfield, who was involved in an armed robbery in the 2900 block of Fox Chase Lane on January 26.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Daniels are encouraged to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers using the P3 app.