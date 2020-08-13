Chesterfield Police looking for Sheetz armed robbery suspect

Local authorities said a man walked into a Sheetz Thursday morning and demanded money from the store clerk. (Photo: Chesterfield Police)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are searching for a man they say robbed a Sheetz early this morning.

According to police, the suspect entered the Sheetz at 20 S. Providence Road at about 5:13 a.m. The man displayed a handgun and demanded money from the store employee.

The suspect then went behind the counter and took the money, police said. Two customers in the store tried to stop the man but he ran towards the nearby Super 8 Motel.

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield PD at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.