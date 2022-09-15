CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are looking for a man they say killed a motorcyclist while driving and ran away from the scene.

According to the Chesterfield Police Department, at about 6 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, officers responded to the 9700 block of Iron Bridge Road for a report of a crash involving a dump truck and a motorcycle.

The driver of the motorcycle, 21-year-old Wade G. Bibey, was pronounced dead at the scene and it was determined that the driver of the dump truck, 46-year-old Elvin Delander McCray of the 1500 block of Silver Avenue in Richmond, ran away from the scene.

46-year-old Elvin Delander McCray of the 1500 block of Silver Street in Richmond is wanted in connection to a fatal hit-and-run on Iron Bridge Road in Chesterfield. Anyone who believes they have seen him or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.

McCray is wanted for felony hit-and-run, driving with a revoked license and driving without a commercial license. Anyone who believes they have seen McCray or has information related to his whereabouts is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.