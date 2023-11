CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police are looking for help in identifying a suspect who broke into a gaming machine.

According to police, the suspect broke into the machine near the intersection of Walmsley Boulevard and Turner Road and stole money from the machine.

Courtesy of Chesterfield Police

Anyone who can identify the suspect, who is pictured above, is encouraged to contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251.