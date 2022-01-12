Chesterfield police looking for suspect who stole from an elderly woman’s purse at Wegmans on Christmas Eve

The Chesterfield Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole from an elderly woman’s purse at a Wegmans on Christmas Eve. (Photo: CPD)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for a suspect who stole from an elderly woman’s purse at a grocery store on Christmas Eve.

Police said the crime took place at the Wegmans on Stone Village way on Dec. 24, 2021. The suspect distracted the victim, and then reached into her purse and took her wallet. CCPD said cash was taken from the wallet.

Police describe the suspect as a woman who was wearing a burgundy shirt, as well as black pants and a vest. Below is the photo of her captured on a security camera:

CCPD said the suspect was seen leaving in a white or silver sedan onto Midlothian Turnpike.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.