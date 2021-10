CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police is working to identify two suspects in the theft of items from the Walmart on Chattanooga Plaza.

Authorities said the theft happened on Oct. 12. The suspects were seen in surveillance footage leaving the Walmart with several grocery bags.

The pair were seen getting into a grey Volkswagen sedan with tinted windows.

If you have any information on this crime, please contact Chesterfield police or your local law enforcement agency.