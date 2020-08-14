Chesterfield police looking for suspects who assaulted a pharmacist, stole narcotics and cash

The two suspects who the Chesterfield County Police Department said robbed a Walgreens on Aug. 5.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police are asking for the public’s help locating and identifying two suspects who robbed a Walgreens earlier this month.

Police said the two suspects entered the Walgreens on 6851 Temie Lee Parkway at about 6:05 a.m. on Aug. 5.

The department said one suspect jumped the counter, assaulted a pharmacist and demanded narcotics. The second suspect demanded money from the register. After getting the narcotics and money, the two suspects fled the area — possibly in a dark-colored, high-end SUV.

The first suspect was described as a tall man who was wearing a dark-colored jacket, light-colored pants, a light-colored hat, white-and-black shoes, gloves and carrying a bag. The second suspect was described as a shorter man who was wearing all black clothing, black shoes and gloves.

If you have any information about this crime police ask you all Crime Solvers at 748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website. You will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward.

