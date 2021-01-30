Chesterfield police looking for suspects who robbed Richmond Food Mart







CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are looking for two suspects who robbed the Richmond Food Mart.

The robbery happened around 5:15 p.m. on Saturday at their location on Jefferson Davis Highway.

Police say the suspects entered the store, showed a gun, and demanded money from the cashier.

After receiving an undisclosed amount of money both suspects left the store and ran away from the scene on foot. Both suspects were wearing all black with face coverings, and one of them was wearing a pink glove. The cashier was not injured during the incident.

Anyone that may have information about this robbery should call the Chesterfield County Police Department.