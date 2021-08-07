Chesterfield Police looking for suspects who tried to rob a Chester convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is looking for information on suspects that tried to rob a 7-Eleven store on West Hundred Road on Friday morning.

Officers responded to the convenience store next to Hooters on Route 10 in Chester just after midnight Friday morning. Police say two male suspects attempted to enter the store armed with firearms, but after being unable to get through the store’s locked doors, they left the scene in what’s being described as a black SUV.

The first suspect is described as a black male, 20 years old, and was wearing orange shorts with a white t-shirt with dreadlocks. The second suspect is described as a black male, 20 years old, wearing a white t-shirt with dark pants and black and white shoes with short hair.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing. If you have any information about the incident or the suspects, contact Chesterfield Police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.