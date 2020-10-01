Chesterfield police looking for the man in the armed robbery of a convenience store

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County Police is looking for the individual who robbed Lucky’s convenience store last night.

Authorities say an armed person entered the convenience store at 13623 Genito Road, displayed a handgun and demanded money from the clerk.

  • Chesterfield County detectives are asking for the public’s help identifying the individual in the attached photos. (Chesterfield County Police)
The suspect ran away with the cash, leaving from the back of the store.

Anyone with information about his identity is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660. 

