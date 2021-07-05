Chesterfield Crime Solvers looking for two fugitives

(Left) Louise Boulanger, 43, who police say is wanted for embezzlement. (Right) Tyrone Johnson Jr., 30, is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY. Va. — Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime solvers are looking for two fugitives.

The first is Laura Louise Boulanger, 43, who police say is wanted for embezzlement. She is described as 5 foot 2 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds and has hazel eyes and brown hair.

The other fugitive law enforcement is looking for is Tyrone Johnson Jr., 30. Police say he is wanted for malicious wounding, use of a firearm in a felony. He is described as six feet tall, 175 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

Police ask anyone who has seen one of these most wanted fugitives to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app. They guarantee you will remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward up to $5,000.