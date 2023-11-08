CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the community’s help to identify a woman suspected of fraud.

Police said the woman is suspected of using a stolen debit card at several locations in Chesterfield County in October.

Surveillance cameras at some of the locations captured images of the pictured suspect using the victim’s card.

Anyone with information that can help identify the suspect — pictured above — is encouraged to contact the Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.