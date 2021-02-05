Chesterfield police need help finding burglary suspect

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County police are asking for the public’s help solving a burglary that took place back in October.

Police say at about 7:15 a.m. on Oct. 28, an unknown suspect broke into the Las Torres Tienda Latina convenience store located at 9104 Jefferson Davis Highway.

Once inside, CCPD said the suspect stole a small red air compressor and cash. The total value of the property and cash stolen was more than $12,000.

Police describe the suspect as a short man with a slim build, dressed in dark clothing and wearing gloves.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County or Colonial Heights call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the P3-Tips mobile app or website.