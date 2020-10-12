Police need help finding two fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers are asking for the public’s help finding two fugitives.

The first is Brian Wayne Coddington, 34, who is wanted for possession of schedule I, II controlled substance. He is described as six food three inches, weights 230 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

The second is Dyshawn Ulysses Leon Hines, 28, who is wanted for drug charges, hit & run, possess, transport firearms by convicted felon. Ulysses is described as five foot nine inches, 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.

If you’ve seen one of these most wanted fugitives the department asks you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. All tips will remain anonymous.

