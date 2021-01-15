Chesterfield police need help identifying suspect in Ettrick Deli burglary

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Ettrick Deli off River Road in Chesterfield County has been burglarized for the fifth time in three months, and now police in Chesterfield are looking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the most recent break-in.

On Jan. 3, surveillance cameras captured a man wearing a black shirt, black stocking cap, black mask and brown boots breaking into the rear entrance of the restaurant where the establishment’s office is located. The suspect made off with money.

Anyone with information on this or any of the previous break-ins at the Ettrick Deli are asked to call Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804)-748-0660 or use the P3 Tips app.