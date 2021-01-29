Chesterfield police needs helping identifying suspects who broke business using golf clubs

CCPD described the first suspect as male who was wearing a straw hat, gloves, a blue hooded sweatshirt and red sweatpants. They said the second suspect was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt with red arms and gray pants. Police said the third suspect was wearing a striped hooded sweatshirt and a puffball hat.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is asking for the public’s help identifying three suspects who broke into a business using golf clubs and stole a bar display.

Police said The Market Place at 16025 Harrowgate Road was burglarized on Dec. 12, 2020. Officials said three suspects used golf clubs to break the glass of the front windows. Once inside, they then stole a Puff Cigarette bar display.

Here are photos of the three suspects:

If you have any information about this incident, or the identity of these suspects, police ask you call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.