Chesterfield police: One man dead after shooting on Arbor Lake Drive

The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one person Tuesday night. (Photo: Sam Hooper)

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a shooting that killed one man Tuesday night.

Police responded to the 6800 block of Arbor Lake Drive at about 5:46 p.m. on Dec. 28, for several reports of shots being fired in the area.

When officers arrived, they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

Chesterfield police said they are still investigating this incident.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251, Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the p3 app.

This is a developing story, stay with 8News for updates.