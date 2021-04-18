Chesterfield police request petition of juvenile for bomb threat at Salem Middle

RICHMOND, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department has requested a juvenile petition for an 11-year-old male who allegedly called in a bomb threat to Salem Church Middle School on April 16.

The department was able to identify the juvenile through an investigation and found he used an app to try and hide his identity when he made the call.

The incident remains under investigation. If anyone has any information related to this or any other incidents that have occurred at the school, contact Chesterfield police at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or use the P3 app.