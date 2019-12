CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for two men they say robbed an Ettrick homeowner at gunpoint early Monday morning.

It happened at 1:20 a.m. on Riverterrace Road at an apartment complex.

Police tell 8News when the homeowner opened their door, the two men forced their way inside. They stole multiple items at gunpoint before running away.

Police don’t have a suspect description available. If you know or saw anything, contact police.