CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield police are looking for two men seen on surveillance camera robbing a convenience store Wednesday evening.

Police say the men went into the Fast Mart on Woodpecker Road just before 6 p.m. Wednesday.

The men are seen on surveillance camera putting something against the cashier’s back and demanding money. After getting the cash they ran away.

Anyone with any information should contact Crime Solvers.