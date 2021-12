Chesterfield Police are looking for the man in this photo, accused of cashing fraudulent checks around the Richmond area. (Photo: Chesterfield County Police/Facebook)

RICHMOND, Va (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a man who has allegedly been cashing fraudulent checks.

According to a Facebook post by Chesterfield County Police, the man has been seen visiting various locations around the Richmond area cashing fake or faulty checks.

Anyone with information related to this, or any other unsolved crime in Chesterfield is asked to contact Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or p3tips.com/699.