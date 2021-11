CHESTERFIELD Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield police is searching for a man who allegedly is involved in a shooting at an apartment complex Friday night.

According to police, they received a call about a shooting on Vinnings Drive just after 9 p.m.

Officers determined a man had shot at a woman inside an apartment. No one was injured.

If you have any information, contact Chesterfield Police.



This is a developing story.