Chesterfield police searching for man suspected of stealing prescription drugs from CVS

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield County Police Department is searching for a man suspected of robbing a CVS on Midlothian Turnpike.

The suspected robber demanded prescription medications from the business at 13180 Midlothian Turnpike on Tuesday afternoon at 4:45 p.m. The suspect said he was armed with a gun.

No one was hurt.

He took the medication and drove away in a dark colored sedan.

Police are describing him as a white man near the age of 30. He is around five-feet nine-inches tall and has a “stocky build.” During the robbery he was seen wearing a black hoodie, blue mask, black shorts, black baseball hat and shoes and socks with neon green accents. The suspect had on glasses.

CCPD asks that any information be reported to them at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.