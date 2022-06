CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield Police Department is asking for help finding a man who is suspected of trying to make a fraudulent return at a Home Depot on Route 1.

According to Chesterfield Police, the incident took place on the morning of Saturday, June 4 and the suspect left in a dark blue late-2000s Honda Civic.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information related to the incident is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.