Chesterfield Police searching for man who robbed CVS on Iron Bridge Road

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are investigating after a CVS was robbed overnight.

The crime happened at the 6400 Iron Bridge Road location at about 12:40 a.m. Thursday.

Police said the suspect approached the cashier and attempted to purchase a small item. When the cashier opened the register to hand the suspect change for buying the item, the suspect reached over the counter and took money, police said. He then ran away with an unknown amount of money.

No weapon was displayed and no injuries were reported.

The suspect is described as a black male, about 6 feet tall, and weighing about 200 pounds. He was wearing gray sweat pants, a dark gray hoodie, a black knit hat, and gray sneakers. He also had a black and gray beard.

This was the third of three robberies that occurred at stores in Chesterfield County during a roughly 18-hour span. A masked man carrying a green backpack robbed the 7-Eleven at 320 Arch Road just after 6 a.m. Wednesday. At about 10 p.m., a clerk was assaulted during an armed robbery at the BP gas station on Midlothian Turnpike.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.