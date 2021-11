CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC)– Chesterfield police are investigating after someone drove through a gun store to break-in early this morning.

According to police, someone drove through the front of The Town Police Supply Store on Courthouse Road.

Chesterfield police said several handguns were stolen. Officers found the car across the street with no one inside.

If you have any information, contact Chesterfield Police.

This is a developing story.