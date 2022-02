CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man suspected of stealing from a Home Depot last week.

Police said the man was involved in a larceny from the Home Depot off of Jefferson Davis Highway on January 11.

The man drive a green van with no hubcaps.





Photo Courtesy Chesterfield Police

Police ask for any tips on the man to be sent to Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660, or by using the p3Tips mobile app.