Chesterfield Police searching for suspects following 7-11 robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police are looking for three people who walked into a 7-11 this morning and took several packs of cigarettes.

Authorities said the suspects entered the 7-11 at 121 Turner Road and attempted to buy cigarettes before leaving without paying. After the cashier put several packs into a bag, the suspects took the bag and ran.

No weapon was displayed, police said.

According to police, the suspects are described as “two black males and one black female. The male suspects are described as being six feet tall, 20-30 years of age, and with short hair.”

Anyone with information should call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251.