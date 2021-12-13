Chesterfield Police searching for two 34-year-old fugitives

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two 34-year-old men are wanted in the Chesterfield and Colonial Heights area. Police have been unable to locate the men, and Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in finding them.

According to Chesterfield and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers, police are looking for Adrian Gordon for robbery and breaking and entering.

Gordon is described as 5-feet 7-inches tall, weighing 170 pounds, and has brown eyes with brown hair.





Police said they are also searching for Joshua Matthew Clayton, wanted for possession of a controlled substance.

Clayton is described as 6-feet 1-inch tall, weighing 250 pounds, and has green eyes with black hair.

Police ask for anyone with information on Gordon or Clayton, to call Crime Solvers at 804) 748-0660, or use the p3Tips mobile app.