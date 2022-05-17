CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield County and Colonial Heights Crime Solvers is asking for the public’s help in finding two fugitives.

Police said 31-year-old Milton Marroquin is wanted for Reckless Handling of a Firearm and Felonious Assault. Police describe Marroquin as weighing 145 pounds, 5-foot-five-inches-tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

The second wanted fugitive is 24-year-old Joshua Lee Chisholm. Chisholm is wanted for Breaking and Entering with Intent to Commit a Felony Grand Larceny. Police describe Chisholm as weighing 150 pounds, 6-foot-tall, with brown eyes and black hair.

31-year-old Milton Marroquin (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield COunty Police Department)

24-year-old Joshua Lee Chisholm (Photo Courtesy of the Chesterfield COunty Police Department)

Police ask those who may have seen Marroquin or Chisholm to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or use the p3Tips mobile app. Police said tips are anonymous, and people could receive a cash reward of up to $5,000.