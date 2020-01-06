Chesterfield Police searching for wanted man

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need the public’s help locating a wanted man, the department said Monday.

Police obtained two warrants for Randall Charles Engrisch, of the 1600 block of Treewood Lane, in North Chesterfield for violation of protective order.

The warrants stem from an investigation that was conducted on Sunday.

He is described by police as 6-feet-1-inches and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Engrisch’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

