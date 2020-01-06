1  of  2
Breaking News
Chesterfield man killed after being struck by train in Richmond ‘America’s Most Wanted’ fugitive who tied up woman, stole her car in Chesterfield sentenced

Chesterfield Police searching for wanted man

Crime

by: WRIC Newsroom

Posted: / Updated:

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield Police need the public’s help locating a wanted man, the department said Monday.

Police obtained two warrants for Randall Charles Engrisch, of the 1600 block of Treewood Lane, in North Chesterfield for violation of protective order.

The warrants stem from an investigation that was conducted on Sunday.

He is described by police as 6-feet-1-inches and 200 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information about Engrisch’s whereabouts should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

StormTracker 8

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

Local Events