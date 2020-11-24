Chesterfield Police seek armed robbery suspects

Police in Chesterfield are searching for two suspects accused of robbing the In & Out convenience store Monday night.

It happened in the 11900 block of Centre Street just before 9 p.m.

“Police said the suspects entered the store, approached the cashier, and demanded money,” a statement read. “The suspects went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. One suspect was armed with a firearm.”





No one was injured.

The suspects are described as standing 5’7″ to 6′ tall and about 18-25 years of age. They were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark colored clothing and masks.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.