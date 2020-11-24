Chesterfield Police seek armed robbery suspects

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are searching for two suspects accused of robbing the In & Out convenience store Monday night.
It happened in the 11900 block of Centre Street just before 9 p.m.
“Police said the suspects entered the store, approached the cashier, and demanded money,” a statement read. “The suspects went behind the counter and took an undisclosed amount of money. One suspect was armed with a firearm.”
No one was injured.
The suspects are described as standing 5’7″ to 6′ tall and about 18-25 years of age. They were seen wearing hooded sweatshirts, dark colored clothing and masks.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- A Chesterfield family was forced to grieve the loss of their daughter for a second time after a prized possession was swiped from their vehicle.
- Richmond Police are investigating after a man reported he was the victim of a robbery early Monday morning.
- A man seen forcefully exhaling on two women outside President Donald Trump’s Virginia golf course has been charged with assault.
- Authorities say they arrested a 15-year-old boy in connection to a shooting at a suburban Milwaukee mall that injured eight people.
- The Wegmans grocery store in Short Pump was robbed on Saturday afternoon around 3:00 p.m.
- Two shootings took place in Richmond's southside Sunday, just one mile and two hours time separating the incidents. A teenage girl is now dead and a man attempted to take his own life.
- Police continued to search Sunday for the suspect in a shooting at a Wisconsin mall that left seven adults and a teenager injured.
- It's not believed the boy was the intended target and neither were the child's grandmother and 10-year-old sister, who were in the house at the time.
- A Polk County couple won’t serve any prison time in a child abuse case in which a malnourished, injured teenage girl was found hiding in the woods.
- During a press conference Saturday, Judd said 46-year-old Shawn Fitzgerald was arrested Friday and charged with 408 counts of possessing child pornography.