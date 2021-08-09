Chesterfield police seek “fugitives of the week”

From left to right: John Fenton Roberts II, an unidentified suspect, William O. Mabe

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — The Chesterfield/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers have released information on three individuals sought in connection to crimes in the area.

On Aug. 2, a man entered a Walgreens in Colonial Heights and attempted to purchase Oxycodone with a fraudulent prescription. According to police, the suspect is a “[Black] male wearing a white tank-top with dark trim, dark-colored Nike shorts and black tennis shoes.”

Police are seeking William O. Mabe, 45, on a charge of grand larceny. Mabe is a white male, 5’10”, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Also sought is John Fenton Roberts III, 42, on charges of transportation and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Roberts is a Black male, 5’8″, with brown eyes and black hair.

