Chesterfield Police seek knife-wielding teens accused of robbing 7-Eleven

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for 3 teens accused of robbing a 7-Eleven at knifepoint early Monday morning.

The teens entered the 7-Eleven at 12:30 a.m. One suspect approached the clerk and displayed a large knife. Police said the other two suspects took several food and e-cigarette items.

The suspects are described as juvenile males around 5 feet tall. At the time of the robbery, they were wearing bandanas on their faces.

“One suspect was wearing a red and white hoodie, the second suspect was wearing a black and maroon hoodie, and the third suspect was wearing a black and grey hoodie,” Chesterfield Police said.

Police continue their investigation into this incident. Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers.