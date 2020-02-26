Chesterfield police seek man accused of using woman’s information

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Chesterfield authorities are looking for a man who allegedly used a woman’s information to get a job.

According to a Facebook post from Chesterfield police, a woman attempted to apply for assistance for her family on Feb. 19 at social services when she was told her son was already listed as employed. The woman reached out to Chesterfield police, which prompted an investigation.

Police said Wednesday that the investigation found that a man “fraudulently used the victim’s information to gain employment.”

If you have any information about this suspect’s identity or his whereabouts, contact Chesterfield County Police at 804-748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or the P3 app.

LATEST HEADLINES: