Chesterfield Police seek suspect in Food Lion robbery

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WRIC) — Police are looking for a suspect who robbed a Food Lion on Buford Court Thursday night.

According to police, the man entered the store with a firearm at around 10:52 p.m. and demanded money. He then walked out with an undisclosed amount of cash. No one was injured in the incident.

The suspect is described as a black male, approximately 35 to 45 years old and about 5 feet 10 inches tall. Police say he was wearing a grey hoodie, grey pants, white shoes, and a white surgical style mask.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.