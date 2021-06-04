Chesterfield police seek suspect in Friday morning Waffle House robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield are asking the public to help track down a suspect that robbed a Waffle House on Speeks Drive on Friday morning.

Officers say the robbery occurred just after 5 a.m. The Waffle House is located at 3500 Speeks Dr. off of Hull Street Rd.

A male suspect entered the restaurant, flashed a gun and demanded money from the cash register. After receiving the money, the suspect, described as a black male, 25-30 years old, 6 feet 1 inches tall with a stocky build, fled on foot. The suspect was wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black mask, black pants and black shoes with latex gloves. He has the letters “C” and “G” tattooed above his right eyebrow and cursive lettering above his left eyebrow.

If you have any information about this robbery or on the location of the suspect, contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at (804) 748-1251 or Chesterfield County/Colonial Heights Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660 or using the P3 app.