Chesterfield Police seek suspect who robbed bank with a note

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Police in Chesterfield County are investigating a Thursday evening bank robbery.

It’s the second bank robbery to occur Thursday in Chesterfield.

The robbery occurred shortly before 5:30 p.m. at the Atlantic Union Bank in the 200 block of Stonebridge Plaza Avenue.

Police said the suspect walked into the bank and displayed a note. Once he received cash, he left on foot. No one was injured.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

