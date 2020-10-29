Chesterfield police seek suspects in armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects are wanted in Chesterfield for the robbery of a Super 8 Motel. Police say the suspects robbed the motel at 2421 Southland Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.

There were no injuries during the incidents.

Police say one suspect entered the business, demanded the clerk give him money and then displayed a firearm. They took the cash and fled on foot.





Both suspects are white males, around 50 years old and of average height and build. One suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black polo shirt and a dark colored backpack. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, beige colored hat and black boots.

Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.

More Crime Coverage From 8News