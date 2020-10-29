Chesterfield police seek suspects in armed robbery

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. (WRIC) — Two suspects are wanted in Chesterfield for the robbery of a Super 8 Motel. Police say the suspects robbed the motel at 2421 Southland Drive at about 4:50 p.m. on Thursday.
There were no injuries during the incidents.
Police say one suspect entered the business, demanded the clerk give him money and then displayed a firearm. They took the cash and fled on foot.
Both suspects are white males, around 50 years old and of average height and build. One suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, a black polo shirt and a dark colored backpack. The other suspect was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, beige colored hat and black boots.
Anyone with information should contact the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660 or through the P3 app.
More Crime Coverage From 8News
- 'Unsolved and without justice': Family of Richmond man shot to death in March asks community for answersThe family of Keandre N. Robinson is asking the community to come forward with information about his shooting death.
- The life of Ricky G. Seldon, a Bryant and Stratton College student, was celebrated at the school's Richmond campus more than two weeks after he was found shot to death in the 100 block of Erich Road.
- A Richmond man has been indicted for murder by a grand jury following the death investigation of his toddler daughter, according to the Richmond Police Department.
- Four people have been charged following unrest in the city last night.
- According to Spotsylvania County deputies, a man's body was discovered in a ditch in the area of Church Pond Road early Wednesday morning.
- WARNING: The following article contains graphic descriptions of physical injuries and neglect. Reader discretion is advised. CARBONDALE TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Pennsylvania State Police say a 53-year-old man left dependent on his wife was covered in kitty litter instead of being properly cared for. Police say David Maijala was brought to the Geisinger CMC […]
- The woman conducted 42,000 individual returns throughout the scheme, deputies said.
- JUAREZ, Mexico (Border Report) – The Mexican government says it has arrested six soldiers in connection with the shooting death of a woman who took part in the Sept. 8 citizens’ takeover of a dam in Chihuahua at the height of the recent U.S.-Mexico water conflict.
- Investigators said one of the women held the security guard down while the other one stabbed him repeatedly.
- The Richmond Police Department have arrested a man linked to the homicide that occurred earlier this month on Chamberlayne Avenue.